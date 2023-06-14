Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Director Patricia Mulroy Sells 2,225 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $66,772.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,432.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $426.09 million, a P/E ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

