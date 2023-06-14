Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Alissa Fitzgerald Sells 40,447 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $57,030.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $10,240.00.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

RGTI opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 567.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 663,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Further Reading

