Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) CEO Aren C. Leekong Purchases 3,394 Shares

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) CEO Aren C. Leekong acquired 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $50,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $750.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGBD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.