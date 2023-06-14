Robert Michael Dudley Buys 19,000 Shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Stock

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) CEO Robert Michael Dudley bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,434.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

RNAZ opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($7.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.60) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Rating ) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

Featured Articles

