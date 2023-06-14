Robert Michael Dudley Buys 19,000 Shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Stock

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) CEO Robert Michael Dudley bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,434.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TransCode Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %
RNAZ opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($7.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.60) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.
