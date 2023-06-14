Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Bought by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,500 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $211.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

