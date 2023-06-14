Avidity Partners Management LP Decreases Holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Avidity Partners Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,600 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 4.21% of ESSA Pharma worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,748,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,050,000 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,478,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 516,536 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 524,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 296,302 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 570.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 291,300 shares during the period.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Rating ) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

