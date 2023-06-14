NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Purchased by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 194.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359,000 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 4.41% of NanoString Technologies worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 435,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 62,575 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,234.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,723. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,234.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 80,400 shares of company stock worth $461,826. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSTG opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.62. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 252.96%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

