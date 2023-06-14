Avidity Partners Management LP Purchases New Shares in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 838,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IVERIC bio by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,500 shares of company stock worth $7,031,271 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISEE stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a current ratio of 15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

