Avidity Partners Management LP Has $19.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,700 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.44% of Cytokinetics worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYTK. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 1.1 %

CYTK stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,951 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

