Avidity Partners Management LP Cuts Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Avidity Partners Management LP decreased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.
PHAT opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.36. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
