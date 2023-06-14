Avidity Partners Management LP Purchases New Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,357,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 0.09% of BioNTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in BioNTech by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average of $134.30.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

