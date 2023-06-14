Avidity Partners Management LP Invests $22.44 Million in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 204,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,440,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of Prometheus Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,266,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,269,000 after purchasing an additional 673,187 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,897,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,725,000 after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 359,970 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

RXDX stock opened at $198.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -56.53 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.42 and its 200-day moving average is $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 37.56 and a quick ratio of 37.56. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $199.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXDX. Guggenheim downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

