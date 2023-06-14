Avidity Partners Management LP Cuts Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Avidity Partners Management LP lessened its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 898,500 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $26,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,361.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $588,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $66.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.