Avidity Partners Management LP Raises Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,626 shares during the period. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $55,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

