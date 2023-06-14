Avidity Partners Management LP Invests $35 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 717,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,997,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $76.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

