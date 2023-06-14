Avidity Partners Management LP Sells 340,800 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Avidity Partners Management LP cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340,800 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $49,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.22.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,519 shares of company stock worth $17,674,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $342.10 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $243.17 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

