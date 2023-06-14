Avidity Partners Management LP Buys 259,300 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,240,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,300 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $43,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 505,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 124,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 315,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLRX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.40. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

