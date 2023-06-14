Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Bought by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306,000 shares during the quarter. Altimmune accounts for about 1.4% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 8.12% of Altimmune worth $65,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALT. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,239,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after buying an additional 140,880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 173,277 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 75,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Altimmune Price Performance

ALT opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 45.37% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris acquired 10,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris purchased 10,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Drutz purchased 9,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.