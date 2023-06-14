Avidity Partners Management LP Makes New $40.36 Million Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,362,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.23% of Quest Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after buying an additional 90,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,754,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,783,000 after buying an additional 567,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,663,000 after buying an additional 105,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $136.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day moving average of $142.75. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

