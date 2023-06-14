Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after buying an additional 407,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $12,116,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after buying an additional 216,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 589,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after buying an additional 177,310 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $49.17.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

