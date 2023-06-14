Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $422,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Intel stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

