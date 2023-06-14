Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 22,922 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $773,643,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $112,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

Insider Activity

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.08%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.