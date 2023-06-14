Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 22,922 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $773,643,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $112,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.
Insider Activity
Paramount Global Trading Up 0.7 %
Paramount Global stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $27.49.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Paramount Global Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.08%.
Paramount Global Profile
Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARA)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.