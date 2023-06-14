Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $826.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

