Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,440 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

