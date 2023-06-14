Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,517,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 486,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,427,000 after acquiring an additional 139,785 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,981,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

