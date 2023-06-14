Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Expands By 3,300.0%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PLRTF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plymouth Rock Technologies (PLRTF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.