Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 3,206.7% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

