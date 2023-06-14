TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in May

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance

TOBAF stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. TAAT Global Alternatives has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.09.

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.09 million for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 215.29%.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.