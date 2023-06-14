Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Update

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, an increase of 975.0% from the May 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ALAR stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29. Alarum Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Alarum Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.72% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

(Get Rating)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Privacy, and Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy. The Enterprise Cybersecurity segment offers solutions designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.