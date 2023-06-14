Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NMT opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

