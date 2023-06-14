Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 2,207.1% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.27) to GBX 1,200 ($15.02) in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

PEGRY opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

