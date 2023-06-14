Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 2,785.7% in May

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 2,785.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Makita Price Performance
Makita stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Makita has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.
Further Reading
