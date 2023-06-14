Avidity Partners Management LP Has $69.50 Million Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,824,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,400 shares during the period. IDEAYA Biosciences makes up 1.5% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.08% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $69,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.84. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 143.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

