Avidity Partners Management LP Has $77.46 Million Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 156.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,615,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986,700 shares during the period. Vaxcyte accounts for 1.7% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 2.04% of Vaxcyte worth $77,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,321,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.96. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $54.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.