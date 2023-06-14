Avidity Partners Management LP Buys 636,800 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,800 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 1.8% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $81,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

