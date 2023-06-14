Avidity Partners Management LP Has $95.90 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Avidity Partners Management LP lowered its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,200 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare accounts for about 2.1% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 1.28% of Acadia Healthcare worth $95,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 388,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

