Avidity Partners Management LP Acquires 986,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986,000 shares during the quarter. Prothena comprises approximately 3.9% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 6.10% of Prothena worth $177,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Prothena by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at $162,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at $162,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,000 shares of company stock worth $14,259,390. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRTA opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.36. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. Prothena’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

