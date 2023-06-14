Avidity Partners Management LP Sells 75,700 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Avidity Partners Management LP trimmed its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up approximately 4.6% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $212,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average is $105.12. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

