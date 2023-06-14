Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $46.32 Million Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,084 shares during the period. Nuvalent accounts for about 0.7% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $46,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $2,382,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $2,100,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 96,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 2,723.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Activity at Nuvalent
In other Nuvalent news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 10,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $459,142.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,053.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 10,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $459,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,053.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,091. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent Trading Up 0.6 %
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.
