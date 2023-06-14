Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $46.32 Million Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,084 shares during the period. Nuvalent accounts for about 0.7% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $46,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $2,382,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $2,100,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 96,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 2,723.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 10,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $459,142.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,053.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 10,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $459,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,053.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,091. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

NUVL stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

