Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680,770 shares during the period. Kymera Therapeutics accounts for 1.4% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 7.02% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $96,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

