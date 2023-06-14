Bamco Inc. NY Increases Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,792 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 9.79% of FIGS worth $109,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.
FIGS Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 108.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS
In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,875.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $113,065.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,178 shares of company stock worth $1,001,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
FIGS Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIGS (FIGS)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.