Bamco Inc. NY Increases Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,792 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 9.79% of FIGS worth $109,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 108.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.49.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,875.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $113,065.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,178 shares of company stock worth $1,001,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

