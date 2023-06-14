Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.67% of Fair Isaac worth $100,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Fair Isaac by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,375,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $3,326,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $4,676,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $801.75 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $371.52 and a twelve month high of $806.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $741.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

