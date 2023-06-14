Insider Buying: SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Insider Purchases 38,000 Shares of Stock

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) insider Donald Emmi bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $22,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 295,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,461.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donald Emmi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SHF alerts:

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Donald Emmi purchased 141,012 shares of SHF stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $53,584.56.

SHF Stock Up 2.3 %

SHFS opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of SHF

SHF ( NASDAQ:SHFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SHF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SHF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SHF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in SHF in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in SHF by 624.9% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,163,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $10.50) on shares of SHF in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

About SHF

(Get Rating)

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.