Insider Buying: urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) Director Lewis Wilks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,828.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lewis Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Lewis Wilks bought 20,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00.

urban-gro Stock Performance

UGRO opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. urban-gro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On urban-gro

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 837,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

