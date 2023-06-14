Mario M. Rosati Sells 541 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Mario M. Rosati sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $21,926.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mario M. Rosati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $49,409.14.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.95. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $44.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEHR. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

