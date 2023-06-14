Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,762,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,358 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works accounts for about 4.6% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned 1.21% of Bath & Body Works worth $116,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

