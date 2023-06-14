Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,960 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Shares of BR opened at $157.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

