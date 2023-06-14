Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average of $154.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

