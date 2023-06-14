Atwater Malick LLC Purchases Shares of 5,162 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

