Atwater Malick LLC Increases Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. A. O. Smith accounts for about 2.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,549,000 after purchasing an additional 218,039 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,385,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,069,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Articles

